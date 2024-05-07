Former SRH Skipper Opens Up On His Strained Relationship With The Franchise

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner has shed light on his franchise blocking him on social media after parting ways with him in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Warner, who led SRH to a memorable IPL title victory in 2016, recently revealed that the action by the franchise deeply hurt him and reflected the strain in his relationship with the team management.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Nears T20 Captaincy Record And Batting Milestone

The Australian cricketer’s association with SRH took a turbulent turn in 2022 when he was abruptly removed from the captaincy amid reported disagreements and deteriorating relations with the franchise. The decision left Warner shocked and disheartened, especially given his successful tenure with the team, which included leading them to their maiden IPL title.

The Australian star admitted during a candid conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin, where he expressed his dismay at the breakdown in communication and trust that led to his removal as captain and subsequent rift with the franchise.

He came to know that the franchise had blocked him on social media while he was trying to tag them in a social media post back in 2023.

“It did (hurt) because it was a sense of like hurt for fans. The fans are the most important relationship you could have. With the engagement with the fans that I had, with the team had was very good” Warner remarked.

Despite the setbacks, Warner remains grateful for the unforgettable moments he shared with the team and its fans during his stint as captain. His departure from SRH marked the end of an era and left many supporters puzzled and disheartened.



ALSO READ Pakistan’s Premier Pacer Nominated for ICC Player of the Month for April

The ICC World Cup winner has already announced retirement from ODI and Test cricket in January after his farewell Test against Pakistan but he will continue to represent Australia in T20 cricket while featuring in the mega-event in the USA and the Caribbean.