Ahsan Ramzan Qualifies for Final of IBSF World Snooker Championship

Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan has qualified for the final of the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World 6-red Men’s Snooker Championship, in Doha, Qatar. He defeated 15-red World Champion Ali Alobaidli by a frame score of 6-4 in the semi-final to qualify for the final stage.

Ramzan has previously won the Asian U-21 Snooker Championship in Iran this year. Before him, three other Pakistani cueists had tried to win the Asian title, but Ramzan was the first one to achieve it successfully. He has also won the IBSF World Snooker Championship title in 2022.

In the other semi-final, Cyprus-national Michael Georgiou beat Pakistan’s Mohammad Naseem 6-5 to progress to the finals. It was a close encounter and could’ve gone in Naseem’s favor, but an all-Pakistan contest didn’t bear fruit.

The final contest will be played later on today.

Ramzan and Naseem reached the semi-final stage on Tuesday after Ramzan defeated Bahrain’s Habib Sabah 5-2 and Naseem defeated China’s Xiaolong Liang 5-4 in the quarter-final stage.

Ramzan had qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating India’s Pankaj Advani (winner of over 20 world titles in billiards and snooker) 5-0.

Ramzan continues the legacy of Muhammad Yousaf, who won the 1994 IBSF World Snooker Championship in Johannesburg, South Africa.