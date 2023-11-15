Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Breaking: Babar Azam Steps Down From Captaincy of Pakistan Cricket Team

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 15, 2023 | 6:30 pm

Babar Azam has stepped down from the captaincy of all formats of the Pakistan cricket team.

According to the details, Babar Azam announced this decision in an official statement after a meeting with PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

 

More to follow…

>