Breaking: Babar Azam Steps Down From Captaincy of Pakistan Cricket Team

Babar Azam has stepped down from the captaincy of all formats of the Pakistan cricket team.
According to the details, Babar Azam announced this decision in an official statement after a meeting with PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf.
More to follow…
Babar Azam has stepped down from the captaincy of all formats of the Pakistan cricket team.
According to the details, Babar Azam announced this decision in an official statement after a meeting with PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf.
More to follow…
Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.