CDA is Installing LED Lights Across Islamabad on an Urgent Basis

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad has nearly finished 90% of its project involving the installation of new LED lights and the repair and maintenance of existing streetlights throughout the city’s streets, service roads, and main avenues.

Funding for this initiative was allocated last month by the CDA, aiming to enhance lighting on roads and streets, which is expected to contribute to reducing criminal activities in the area.

A CDA official, in a statement to APP, highlighted the link between the lack of street lighting in various sectors of Islamabad and the recent uptick in street crimes. This concern had been raised by residents, prompting action from the authorities.

The official further elaborated on the CDA’s broader efforts to improve urban facilities for the city’s residents. These efforts include not only the lighting project but also the maintenance of infrastructure such as road carpeting and addressing water-related issues, which had been previously overlooked.

Special focus is being placed on completing development work in sectors I, G, H, and D, providing civic amenities, and assisting home builders in these areas. This is in line with the directives of Chairman CDA, Capt (r) Anwar ul Haq, to ensure comprehensive development and facility provision in these sectors.