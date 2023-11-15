Current PCB Chairman Has No Authority to Remove Babar Azam as Captain

The PCB is reportedly pressuring Babar Azam to step down as captain after Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the World Cup 2023. There have been rumors that the PCB is waiting for Babar to voluntarily resign from the position.

However, according to details, the current management committee of PCB lacks the authority to forcibly remove anyone from their role if resignation is not forthcoming.

ALSO READ Azhar Ali Advises PCB to Back Babar Azam Despite World Cup Exit

According to the management committee’s mandate, the tenure of the new appointments should not surpass the tenure of the PCB’s Management Committee.

Inzamam-ul-Haq and Morne Morkel resigned, thereby allowing the PCB to appoint their successors. The removal of Babar Azam, Micky Arthur, or Grant Bradburn is not within their authority, and even replacing the team’s manager is beyond their purview.

The IPC notification dated November 4th, 2023 states the management committee’s extension states their mandate.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Set to Make Decision on His Captaincy Today

Here is the previous notification which was declared on July 5th, 2023

It appears evident that the Management Committee led by Zaka Ashraf lacks the authority to hire, fire, or make new appointments, yet they are actively pursuing unauthorized actions.