‘If You Want to Beat Us, You Will Have to Earn That’ – Pakistan Football Coach Warns Opposition Teams

Pakistan men’s football team head coach Stephen Constantine has put it out in the world that no team can steamroll past the 193rd-ranked Pakistan team.

While speaking to the Qatari media organization Al-Jazeera, he said, “I can only speak for myself, and for however long I am here, but the days of Pakistan rolling over for any opposition are gone. If you want to beat us, you will have to earn that. We are not going to lay down easily.”

The British coach said this in relation to Pakistan’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualification match against Saudi Arabia. Pakistan qualified for the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after defeating Cambodia in the 1st round. This is the first time in 76 years of Pakistan’s history that the country has qualified for round 2.

Constantine also added about the upcoming encounter, “I’m sure it’s going to be an extremely difficult game. Saudi Arabia will put us under pressure from the first minute. In games like these, you just need to avoid conceding early and see how it goes. I promise we will fight.”

The match will be played on 16th November 2023, in Al-Fateh Stadium, Al-Ahsa City. It will begin at 9:30 PM (Pakistan state time).