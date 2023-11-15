Large Scale Manufacturing Output Expands by 1% in September 2023

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output increased by 1.01 percent for September 2023 when compared with September 2022 and decreased by 3.56 percent when compared with August 2023, according to data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday.

Overall Large Scale Manufacturing Sector has shown a growth of 0.68 percent during July-September 2023-24 when compared with the same period of last year.

The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for September 2023 with the base year 2015-16 have been developed on the basis of the latest data supplied by the source agencies.

The main contributors towards overall growth of 0.68 percent are, Food (0.61), Tobacco (-0.71), Textile (-4.26) Garments (5.47), Petroleum Products (0.86), Chemicals (0.16), Pharmaceuticals (1.81), Cement (0.84), Iron & Steel Products (-0.11), Electrical Equipment (-0.47) and Automobiles (-1.45), Paper & Board (-0.18) and Furniture (-2.09).

The production in July-September 2023-24 as compared to July-September 2022-23 has increased in Food, Beverages, Wearing apparel, Coke & Petroleum Products, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Machinery and Equipment and Other Manufacturing (Football) while it decreased in Tobacco, Textile, Iron & Steel Products, Electrical Equipment, Automobiles, Other Transport Equipment and Furniture.