Multi-billion Rupee Projects in Islamabad Are Finally Open for Heavy Traffic

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Anwarul Haq, has ordered to immediately open the Bhara Kahu bypass and Karnal Sher Khan Road, formerly known as I.J. Principal Road, for heavy traffic.

During a meeting of the civic authority, the CDA chief expressed his displeasure over the closure of these two projects to heavy traffic. It is pertinent to mention that both these projects costed billions of rupees.

The total cost of the Bhara Kahu bypass would surge to a massive 8 billion rupees following the completion of the additional work. The additional work, which is being reviewed by a consultant, would cost another Rs.1.5 billion.

Talking about the reasons behind the closure of the two roads, a CDA official told a national daily that they were closed due to technical reasons. He added that the several abrupt turns on the bypass road forced its closure, which could prove to be dangerous for fast-moving heavy vehicles. However, now it has been decided to resolve the issue with the installation of speed breakers, sign boards and deployment of traffic police officials.

Furthermore, the CDA chief ordered to allow heavy traffic on Karnal Sher Khan Road as well. The meeting was informed that the landing issue on a regular road was the reason behind the closure of a flyover on the road near Sabzi Mandi.

It was revealed that the heavy traffic was taking up the space meant for light traffic on the flexible lanes after it landed on regular road, instead of rigid lanes. The encroachment on both sides of the road was identified as the reason behind it and the meeting decided to clear all the encroachments.

The meeting also deliberated over the progress on other projects such as the expansion of Park Road and a portion of the road from Sector D-12 to Sector E-11. The meeting was informed that D-12 to E-11 road would soon be opened for traffic as it is nearing its completion.