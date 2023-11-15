You Can Now Delete a Threads Account Without Deleting Your Instagram

In early July, Meta introduced Threads, and within just five days, the text-oriented social media service garnered a staggering 100 million users as intrigued Instagram users signed up. However, it became evident that this growth came with a caveat – once activated, Threads accounts could only be deleted by removing the entire Instagram account, but this has finally been fixed.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri announced the removal of this restriction on his official social accounts. Users looking to exit Threads can navigate to Settings > Account > Delete or Deactivate Profile. As the names imply, this provides the option to either temporarily suspend or permanently delete your Threads account, without affecting your Instagram account.

Meta has recently altered the display of Threads posts, making them visible on other Meta platforms such as Facebook. The second modification revealed today allows users to control this visibility. To implement limitations, navigate to Settings > Privacy. It’s important to note that this adjustment pertains solely to Facebook and Instagram will persist in showcasing your Threads posts regardless of these settings.

Gradual Recovery

Even though Threads’ initial fame died down after a while, the social media app has started gaining traction once again as its bigger rival Twitter lost download numbers following its X rebranding. The Elon Musk-owned social network also lost billions in valuation since the billionaire took over.

As a result, Threads has started to show signs of recovery with a notable 2x bump in downloads. This also has to do with the app finally introducing several features that were missing at launch, such as a web version, keyword search, voice posts, an edit button, and more.

Threads was able to maintain 33 million daily active users and 120 million monthly active users in October, which is an impressive boost from September’s 25 million daily users and 100 million monthly users.