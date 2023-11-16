Govt Approves Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework

Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework (TISF) developed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has been approved by the Federal Government, the telecom regulator said Thursday.

The Framework was developed in consultation with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and the telecom industry. The Framework provides a regulatory mechanism for licensees to share their active as well as passive telecom infrastructure in a fair and competitive manner, PTA said in its statement.

The statement said the approval of the Framework is a major step forward for the growth & sustainability of the telecom sector in Pakistan. It is expected to lead to significant reductions in the cost of deploying (CapEx) and operating (OpEx) telecom networks, which will ultimately benefit consumers in the form of lower prices and better as well enhanced services.

It further said that there was a great need for telecom infrastructure sharing in Pakistan due to increasing inflation, low Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), rising fuel prices, revenue challenges, massive CapEx demand for 4G & 5G expansion, connecting remote areas, and cost-effective capacity growth for nationwide coverage. Telecom Infrastructure Sharing acts as a jump-start for new services with a larger coverage footprint and early Time to Market (TTM) of innovative products. The Framework heightens competition among operators to focus on service differentiation and enhancing customer experience since part of the underlying network is shared.

PTA said it appreciates MoITT for its support in the development and approval of the Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework. The Authority is confident in the positive impact of the Framework on Pakistan’s telecom sector and anticipates collaborative efforts to implement the framework, which aligns with the shared goal of advancing Pakistan as a leading digital economy.

Telecom infrastructure sharing refers to the sharing of telecom network components and associated non-electronic and physical infrastructure for resource optimization by better utilization of assets.