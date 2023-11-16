Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Ramiz Raja Faces Backlash for Laughing on Racist Joke About Viv Richards’ Marriage

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 16, 2023 | 12:59 pm

Actress and renowned designer, Masaba Gupta has condemned former Ramiz Raja for finding humor in a racist joke targeting her mother, Neena Gupta, and father, Vivian Richards.

Masaba Gupta posted on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing Ramiz Raja for lacking grace. She expressed that Vivian Richards, Neena Gupta, and herself possess it abundantly.

Masaba said, “Dear Ramiz Raja ( sir ) grace is a quality few have. My father, mother, and I have it in spades. You have none. ”

She added, “Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back. All 3 of us are here with our chin up.”

A video circulated widely on social media featuring Ramiz Raja laughing at a racially insensitive joke directed at Vivian Richards. In the clip, a comedian remarked on Vivian’s skin color, prompting Ramiz Raja’s laughter.

One of the hosts said, “I follow cricket matches, and my heart was disheartened when Vivian Richards entered a relationship with Neena Gupta. I even penned a couplet at that time: ‘Jo ladkiyan khud ko kehti hain malika-e-aliya, Unko fir milta hai Mr Kaliya.'”

Following this, Ramiz Raja was seen chuckling and laughing, much to the disappointment of Gupta Masaba.

This controversy emerged in the wake of former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq facing severe criticism from across the border for making ‘misogynistic’ remarks about actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Razzaq later apologized for his comment.

>