Tapeball’s Grand Stage ‘Karachi Tapeball Premier League Season 3’ Prepares to Shine

In the bustling streets of Karachi in particular and our nation in large, tape ball cricket has emerged as a cultural phenomenon, transitioning from a local pastime to a grand sporting spectacle. Karachi Tapeball Premier League Season 3 (KTPL S3) stands at the forefront of this cricketing revolution, embodying the city’s rich tapeball legacy.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/YUkG_pZcyDY

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/YUkG_pZcyDY?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/YUkG_pZcyDY?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/YUkG_pZcyDY





KTPL, an initiative by Badar Expo Solutions under the PTBF (Pakistan Tapeball Foundation) transcends being just a league; it’s a platform that aims to elevate local street players to national prominence. The grassroots cricket competition not only showcases the tape ball’s cultural significance but also provides a springboard for aspiring talents.

The league’s success lies in its commitment to unearthing hidden talent. KTPL Season 3 serves as a pivotal stage for local players, propelling them from the streets to national recognition. The journey of emerging cricket stars underscores the league’s transformative impact on aspiring athletes.

Behind this cricketing extravaganza stands a dedicated management body, steering the league toward unparalleled success. Cricket legends like Javed Miandad, Haroon Rasheed, Touseef Ahmed, and Sadiq Muhammad serve as pillars, infusing the league with both heritage and contemporary flair. Additionally, the association of cricket icons such as Shahid Afridi and Younus Khan add star power, amplifying KTPL’s reach.

Highlighting the league’s widespread popularity, the earlier seasons were broadcasted live on Geo Super and more than 30 social media platforms. Renowned names in tapeball cricket, including Jallat Khan, Tamour Mirza, and Asad Shah, are integral parts of this mega league, further solidifying its status in the tapeball world.

The trophy unveiling and drafting ceremony, a formidable event, is set to unfold on November 21st at Expo Centre Karachi. Beyond the cricket fraternity, the presence of the showbiz industry enhances the glamour, promising an evening of excitement and anticipation.

As KTPL Season 3 announces, the city holds its breath. With eight teams – DHA Dabanggs, Clifton Ghazi, Lyari Legends, Malir Malangs, Johar Jawans, Karachi Knights, Gulshan Gohar, and North Nawabs – the competition promises to be fierce, reflecting the distinctive spirit of each locality. The Grand Tapeball League “KTPL Season 3” is set to unfold its excitement at DHA Sports Club (Moin Khan Academy) from December 1st to December 16th, 2023.

KTPL Season 3 is not just about cricket; it’s a celebration of Karachi’s sporting resilience, it echoes the city’s unity, fostering a sense of belonging and nurturing local talent for the future. As the league continues its journey, tape ball cricket anticipates more excitement, more talent, and more moments that define the essence of sporting glory.

For Sponsorship inquiries and details, please contact Mr. Faisal Ali at [0322-9292916] or Mr. Owais Lodhi at [0300-9291606]. Seize the opportunity to be part of this cricketing extravaganza and showcase your brand on the grand stage of KTPL Season 3.

Follow KTPL Social Media Platforms to stay connected with us:

facebook.com/KTPL.Pakistan/

instagram.com/ktpl23/

Twitter.com/KtplPakistan