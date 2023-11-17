World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan Defeats Former World Number One in London

Pakistan’s World Junior squash champion Hamza Khan faced former world number one James Wilstrop and defeated the Britisher 3-1 in the 2nd round of the London Open to qualify for the next stage.

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz is Pakistan Team’s New Chief Selector

James Willstrop, the opponent defeated by Khan was the world number 1 player in squash in 2012. He stands 6 foot 5 inches tall (unusual for a squash player), and has played a part in 46 tour finals in his career. Hamza Khan has qualified for the quarter-finals of the London Open after defeating Willstrop.

Hailing from Nawa Killi village in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, he comes from a family of squash players. Shahid Zaman, a relative of his remained world number 14th during his playing days, while ex-World Champion Qamar Zaman is also a close relative of his.

Khan recently won the World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne, Australia when he beat Egypt’s Mohamed Zakaria 3-1 in the finals. He traveled to Australia with no trainer or coach but despite that won the mega-event.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Denies Involvement in Shaheen’s Appointment as Captain

Khan ended a 37-year-long wait of Pakistan not being able to win the World Junior squash title, as Jansher Khan was the last World Junior Champion in 1986.