OpenAI is Working With Schools to Bring ChatGPT to Students

Initially met with skepticism over cheating concerns, ChatGPT is now being explored for integration into classrooms. OpenAI, the AI company backed by Microsoft, acknowledges the educational potential of its large language model-based chatbot called ChatGPT and is actively working to leverage its capabilities for learning.

During a conference in San Francisco, Brad Lightcap, the Chief Operating Officer of OpenAI, announced that the company intends to establish a dedicated team to investigate the educational applications of a technology that has been disruptive to various industries, prompted legislative developments, and gained popularity as a learning tool.

During the conference at INSEAD, which is a global business school, Lightcap said:

Most teachers are trying to figure out ways to incorporate (ChatGPT) into the curriculum and into the way they teach. We at OpenAI are trying to help them think through the problem and we probably next year will establish a team with the sole intent of doing that.

The formation of a new team at OpenAI would build upon the company’s existing efforts to incorporate its technology into educational settings.

An OpenAI spokesperson added that the company views AI as an impactful tool that can assist with learning and education, and they are encouraged by the ways educators have been ideating on how tools like ChatGPT can be useful. The organization is actively engaging with educators across the country to inform them of ChatGPT’s capabilities and their ongoing efforts to improve it.

OpenAI has forged partnerships with educational organizations, including Khan Academy, to develop an AI-powered tutor. Additionally, collaborations with Schmidt Futures involve providing grants to education groups in underserved communities.

Some individuals perceive a potential entanglement of children’s privacy issues if the promotion of the chatbot’s use in schools continues. In numerous countries, diverse online privacy laws specifically pertain to children. Although ChatGPT requires users to be over 13 and necessitates parental permission for users aged 13 to 18, there is generally no age verification system in place in most countries.