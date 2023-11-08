Samsung Announces ChatGPT Rival Gauss for Galaxy Phones

Samsung has unveiled its own generative AI model called Gauss. This on-device AI model comprises three distinct components: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image, each finely tuned for specific tasks.

Samsung Gauss Language is a generative language model with the capability to compose emails, summarize documents, and translate content. Furthermore, it facilitates intelligent device control, akin to the functionality of devices like Google Home or Amazon Alexa.

Samsung Gauss Code harnesses the power of the coding assistant, streamlining the coding process for developers by enabling easy and rapid code composition, code description, and test case generation.

Meanwhile, Samsung Gauss Image is a generative image model, designed to craft and manipulate images, alter their style, and even elevate low-resolution images to a higher resolution.

In short, Samsung Guass is a direct competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google Bard, DALL-E, and other modern generative AI models.

Samsung’s Gauss pays homage to the renowned mathematician Carl Friedrich Gauss, who laid the foundation for the Gaussian process, a fundamental theory in mathematics, often regarded as the cornerstone of AI.

Come January 2024, Samsung Gauss is set to play a pivotal role in the Galaxy S24 series. It’s worth noting that Gauss is already being harnessed by Samsung employees to enhance productivity, as per the company’s announcement.

Since it is coming to the Galaxy S24 series soon, we suspect that it will make its way to other Samsung phones soon afterward, and perhaps other Samsung products including tablets and laptops in the future.