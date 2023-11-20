Babar and Co. Congratulate Australia on World Cup Win Against India

Pakistani cricketers have congratulated Australia for their remarkable performance in the final.

Former captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shadab Khan expressed admiration for the Australian team’s remarkable performance in the World Cup final on their social media accounts.

Amid a flood of congratulatory messages celebrating Australia’s dominant performance, Babar Azam’s Instagram story stood out: “Congratulations, @CricketAus. What a commanding display in the final.”

Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Haris also expressed their appreciation for Australia’s team effort in the final through their Instagram stories, applauding the team’s performance.

Shaheen wrote, “Many congrats to Cricket Australia on winning the World Cup title.”

Haris posted a picture of the Australian team on his Instagram story and wrote “It’s yellow day today,” referring to KP’s win in the Pakistan Cup earlier as well.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan extended their congratulations to the Australian team on their X account (formerly Twitter).

Congratulations Australia on becoming the World Champions. A special innings by Travis Head while showing great intent. pic.twitter.com/SvDm8SlJxB — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 19, 2023

Shadab applauded the Australian team and Travis Head, saying, “Congratulations, Australia, on becoming the World Champions. A special innings by Travis Head while showing great intent.”

Mohammad Rizwan said, “The way India played cricket throughout the WC was amazing but Australia played perfect cricket in the final.”

The way India played cricket throughout the WC was amazing but Australia played perfect cricket in the final. Congratulations Australia on becoming the World Champion sixth time. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wLarvECita — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) November 19, 2023

Australia secured their sixth 50-overs World Cup title, establishing a new record, thanks to opener Travis Head’s impressive century that paved the way for their six-wicket victory in the final against India, the team that had been in outstanding form throughout the tournament.

Choosing to bat first, India posted a modest total of 240 all out in 50 overs, with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli making battling half-centuries at the packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Despite facing a shaky start in their top order, Australia comfortably chased down the target with seven overs to spare, propelled by Travis Head’s outstanding 137 off 120 balls.

Regrettably, the highly anticipated match did not live up to expectations. In the 132,000-capacity stadium, a majority of the audience sat in stunned silence as the home team, previously unbeaten in the tournament with 10 consecutive victories, suffered their first loss in the crucial summit clash.