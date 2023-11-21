Another Big Hospital Faces Financial Crisis After Suspension of Funds

Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore finds itself in the middle of a financial crisis, with the federal government withholding grants, exacerbating challenges for patients who are now contending with depleted essential medicine supplies and inaccessible crucial medical tests.

The absence of necessary medical resources has forced patients to resort to private laboratories for essential tests.

ALSO READ Former PML-N MPA Caught Stealing Electricity

The federal government, in a letter, reportedly communicated the suspension of grants to Sheikh Zayed Hospital, citing directives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discouraging additional financial support. This decision has left the hospital struggling to meet its financial obligations.

In response, the hospital’s spokesperson underscored the pressing need for Rs 5 billion to settle pending salaries and bills. The spokesperson disclosed that contractors have suspended supplies due to outstanding payments, further aggravating the hospital’s precarious situation.

ALSO READ Punjab Police to Purchase Hundreds of Electric Bikes

This financial crisis mirrors a concerning trend in the healthcare sector, mirroring a previous incident at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. In a similar plight last year, the administration of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, under the jurisdiction of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), faced a severe shortage of medicines. It compelled patients to seek prescribed drugs from external pharmacies, adding an additional burden to their healthcare expenses.

In addition to the medicine shortage, the hospital faced a protracted issue with non-functional CT Scan and X-ray machines, persisting for nearly four years. These challenges underscore the critical need for sustained financial support and strategic planning to ensure the uninterrupted provision of essential healthcare services to the public.