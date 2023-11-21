Electricity Generation Down Despite Over 8% Decrease in Fuel Costs in October

Power generation in the country went down by 10.6 percent YoY to 9,572 gigawatts per hour (GWh) in October, while it depicted an increase of 3.7 percent YoY during the first four months of financial year 2023-24 compared to the same period last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, power generation in the country went down by 28.2 percent from 13,339 GWh recorded in September 2023.

Meanwhile, the cost of fuel for power generation has decreased by 8.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to an average of Rs. 8.26/unit in October 2023.

4MFY24: 53,710 GWh (18,195 MW), +3.7% YoY Fuel Cost

Oct’23: PKR 8.26/KWh, -8.4% YoY | +11.4% MoM

Major contributors during October 2023 were Hydel (32.5 percent), RLNG (20.3 percent), Nuclear (19.1 percent), and local coal (13.9 percent).

Hydel power generation is down by 0.9 percent YoY from 3,144 GWh in October 2022 to 3,114 GWh in October 2023. On an MoM basis, hydel generation is down 37.8 percent. For the period July-October FY24, it is up 9.9 percent YoY.

RLNG-based power generation increased by 5.2 percent YoY to 1,939 GWh in October 2023 from 1,844 GWh last year but is down by 8.9 percent MoM compared to 2,128 GWh in September 2023.

Nuclear power generation fell by 17.2 percent YoY to 1,826 GWh in October, down from 2,206 GWh last year, while monthly nuclear power generation shows a decrease of 20.1 percent from 2,286 GWh observed the previous month.

Coal-based power generation increased by 168.6 percent YoY to 1,334 GWh in October 2023 from 497 GWh last year. On an MoM basis, coal-based power output shows a decrease of 9.8 percent from 1,479 GWh in September.

Solar-based generation is down 3.9 percent YoY from 79 GWh last year to 76 GWh in October 2023. During 4MFY24, it surged by 2.8 percent YoY to 314 GWh from 305 GWh in 4MFY23.

Fuel Cost

During October 2023, fuel cost for power generation decreased by 8.4 percent YoY but jumped by 11.4 percent MoM to an average of Rs. 8.26/unit, compared to an average cost of Rs. 9.02 in October 2022 and Rs. 7.42/unit in September 2023, respectively. For 4MFY24, fuel costs are down 19.1 percent YoY with an average cost of Rs. 8.07/unit, compared to Rs. 9.99/unit in 4MFY23.

Furnace Oil was the priciest fuel with a fuel cost of Rs. 38.7 per unit during the period in review.