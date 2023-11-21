Here’s Why Govt is Replacing IG and DC Islamabad

Islamabad will soon be getting a new Inspector General (IG) Police and Deputy Commissioner (DC) following the federal government’s decision to replace the current officials.

According to details, the Ministry of Interior has written a letter to the Establishment Division in this regard. The decision was taken in compliance with the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order.

Earlier in October, ECP had directed the Establishment Division Secretary to remove IG Islamabad, Akbar Nasir Khan, and DC Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon.

The Ministry of Interior, in its letter to the Establishment Division, has stated that both the officials should be transferred without any further delay.

It is pertinent to mention that such orders from the Election Commission are a common practice before the General Election to ensure transparency.

Previously, ECP had ordered the removal of several other high-ranking officials, including the principal secretary to the caretaker chief minister of Sindh and the Chief Secretary of KP.