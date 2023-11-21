18,000+ Fans Attended Pakistan Vs. Tajikistan Game at Jinnah Stadium

Despite suffering a resounding 6-1 defeat to Tajikistan in their second-round qualifying match for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Pakistan football team received unwavering support from over 18,000 passionate fans who packed Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium.

The official attendance for the match at Jinnah Stadium was 18,300. The crowd was filled with excitement and hope for a brilliant performance by the Pakistan team on their home soil.

The crowd of over 18,000 spectators was exclusively seated in the enclosure seats, as per FIFA regulations that mandate fans to occupy designated seats for cheering their teams.

In Jinnah Stadium, the remaining stands lacked seating, and hence no fans were allowed to sit on the stairs. The installed seats filled the entire stadium, offering a view to those who occupied them.

It should be noted that the second match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad saw Pakistan’s national football team endure a decisive 6-1 loss to Tajikistan today.