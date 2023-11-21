How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Tajikistan Football Match: Live Stream And Timings

Pakistan will face Tajikistan in the 2nd match of the 2nd round to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match will take place in Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad today at 2 PM (Pakistan time).

There are multiple ways to view the encounter. Pakistani audience can tune into Pakistan Television (PTV) Sports to watch the green shirts take on Tajikistan, while the residents of the twin cities (Islamabad and Rawalpindi) are advised to head to the stadium and back their national side.

ProSports very own Saad Nasir, along with Behram Qazi, will be commentating for the international audience. The stream will be in the English language. The link will be provided as soon as it goes live.

Pakistan suffered a crushing loss at the hands of Saudi Arabia when the two sides collided 5 days ago. Saudi won the match 4-0, courtesy of a brace from Saleh Al-Shehri.

Tajikistan drew against Jordan 1-1 in their own home Dushanbe. Tajik striker Shahrom Samiev scored in the 89th minute, which many thought would be the winner until Jordan’s Yazan Al-Naimat scored in the 93rd minute to equalize the match.