Tajikistan Football Team Receives Warm Welcome in Islamabad Ahead of Match Against Pakistan

Tajikistan men’s football team has arrived in Islamabad to play their 2nd match in the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The team received a warm welcome at Islamabad International Airport from where they were taken to their respective hotel.

Last time around, there were reservations with the vehicle provided by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for the conveyance of the Cambodia football team. This time around it seems that PFF has heard the supporters as the transportation looks improved.

Tajikistan is ranked 109th in the FIFA World Rankings, and they recently drew against Jordan 1-1 in their inaugural match in the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Tajikistan’s Shahrom Samiev scored in the 89th minute to make it 1-0, but it was Jordan’s 24-year-old striker Yazan Al-Naimat who equalized in the 93rd minute to disappoint the Tajiks in their homeland.

Tajikistan is set to face Pakistan in the 2nd match of the 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The match will be played tomorrow 21 November 2023, at 2 PM in Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad.

Pakistan faced a crushing defeat at the hands of an Asian giant Saudi Arabia 4 days ago. Pakistan let the floodgates open in the final few minutes to make the score 0-4. Saudi is ranked 57th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Pakistan is 193rd.