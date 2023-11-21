World Cup Winner Travis Head and Wife Become Target of Extremist Indian Fans

Following Australia’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final, a small group of Indian cricket fans directed abusive and offensive comments towards Australian cricketer Travis Head’s wife and daughter.

Head’s outstanding century, which included 14 boundaries and a six, played a crucial role in Australia’s six-wicket victory over India.

Travis Head’s quickfire 137 runs and Marnus Labuschagne’s unbeaten half-century helped Australia win the prestigious trophy for a record sixth time.

Enraged by his heroic knock, Indian extremists launched a vicious campaign of online abuse and threats targeting not only Davies but also his innocent one-year-old daughter, Milla Paige.

They flooded the comments section of a recent Instagram post featuring Davies’ wife and daughter with vile messages, demonstrating their utter disregard for human decency.

Social media users from all corners of the world vented their disapproval of the conduct of Indian fans and urged for decisive action to deter such behavior in the future.