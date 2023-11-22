Ministry of Aviation’s Website Hacked Twice in Just a Few Hours

In another cyberattack on a government website, hackers successfully took over the website of the Ministry of Aviation not once but twice.

According to details, the ministry’s website was briefly hacked, displaying a message in a foreign language, before being restored by the IT department.

However, the hackers weren’t done yet as they returned for a second attack on the website and managed to exploit vulnerabilities once again. Later, the IT department regained access to the website.

The cyberattacks on the Ministry of Aviation’s website have raised serious concerns about the overall cybersecurity measures in place. At the moment, there is no official word about the hacking.

This isn’t the first time that a government website has been hacked. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s website experienced a similar breach.

The hackers had also displayed a message, stating “Our spring sale has started.”

Furthermore, the official website of Pakistan Railways has also fallen victim to cyber-attacks various times in the past, highlighting a recurring issue with cybersecurity in government institutions.