Pakistani Valorant Team Defeats “Aussie Underdogs” at 2023 Red Bull Campus Clutch Tournament

Pakistan’s premier Valorant squad ‘Team Snakes’ has won their match against Australia’s ‘Aussie Underdogs’ in the 2023 Red Bull Campus Clutch – World Finals group stage match taking place in Volkswagen Arena, Istanbul.

Team Snakes’ duelist ‘shooterR’ was adjudged the MVP (most valuable player) of the match, as he got 26 kills while dying 10 times. He was ably supported by the initiator ‘k1ng’, who got 20 kills while dying 12 times.

Snakes were playing with a formation of 2 initiators (Sova & Breach), 1 duelist (Jett), 1 controller (Astra), and 1 sentinel (Killjoy) while the Aussie team had the same formation, their agent picks were different with Sova, Kay/O, Jett, Omen and Killjoy in their team.

Snakes won the match by a score line of 13-8, winning 5 out of 12 rounds while attacking, and 8 out of 9 total rounds defending.

Snakes’ next match is against KRC Genk Esports, a team from Belgium. The match is expected to begin at 1 PM (Pakistan time) today.

Genk won their previous match against Switzerland’s ‘Team Lemon’ 13-9, with their duelist ‘zenzzor’ becoming the MVP after getting 25 kills.

Pakistan is in Group ‘F’ along with these 3 teams. The top 2 teams from the group will progress to Playoffs which will happen tomorrow.