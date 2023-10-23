Arslan Ash Wins Big in Korea in Another Tekken 7 Tournament

Arslan ‘Ash’ Siddique has bagged yet another major victory in Tekken 7. This time, the Pakistani e-esports champion secured the winner’s trophy in the Uprising Korea 2023 tournament yesterday after beating South Korea’s Galgonge in the grand finals.

Ash beat his fellow countryman Atif Khan in the winners’ semi-final bracket with a 2-1 before reaching the finals against Galgonge. During the winners’ final, Arslan narrowly fell to Galgonge with a 3-2 score in a tightly contested match. Following this, he advanced to the losers final, where he triumphed over Varrel Pinya with a 3-1 victory, securing his spot in the Grand Final.

In the final showdown, Arslan would once more square off against Galgonge, but this time, Arslan managed to beat Galgonge a clean 3-0 set after a few resets.

Thanks to this victory, Arslan Ash won an equivalent of $1,112.31 through the tournament. The second and third spots were secured by South Korea’s Galgonge and Japan’s Pinya, respectively. Each of these players won $556 and $296 for their victories in the tournament.

Atif Khan was in the 6th position in this tournament and he won an equivalent of $74, which is still not bad considering the current exchange rate with PKR. It translates to Rs. 20,383 according to today’s rate.

The Uprising Korea 2023 had a total of 112 participants, out of which there were many notable names such as South Korea’s LowHigh, CHANEL, Knee, Japan’s AO, United Kingdom’s JoKa, and many others.

Tekken 8 is right around the corner, set to release in January next year and we hope to see many more victories from Arslan Ash and other Pakistani players in the follow-up game.