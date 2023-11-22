PSX Hits New All-Time High As Bulls Push KSE-100 Above 58,000

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high on Wednesday, surging past the previous record of 57,397.

After opening trade at 57,418 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.36 percent or 778 points at 12:40 PM to a new high of 58,150. At 12:45 PM, it clocked in at 58,217, up 1.47 percent or 845 points.

This is one of the fastest recoveries at PSX, with the market, previously $20 billion, now close to $30 billion, said CEO of Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail. “50% return in UD dollars in 6 months. After 6 bad years. And the good thing is… This recovery has just started. Market PE 3-4 times still at an unbelievable low levels,” he added.

New day, new high. Index 58000. But prices still low From marketcap of USD20b to now close to USD30b One of the fastest but not unexpected recovery at Pakistan Stock Exchange. 50% return in UD dollars in 6 months. After 6 bad years And the good thing is… This recovery has… — Mohammed Sohail (@sohailkarachi) November 22, 2023

ALSO READ Exchange Companies Sell $150 Million to Banks in 13 Days

The highest participation was witnessed in Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) with over 32.5 million shares traded, followed by Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (PSX: FFBL) and Fauji Foods Limited (PSX: FFL). The scrips had 15.3 million shares and 12.9 million shares traded, respectively.

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME WTL 1.68 1.75 1.63 0.01 32,598,202 FFBL 23.4 23.98 22.76 0.77 15,332,000 FFL 9.08 9.1 8.83 0.31 12,952,926 ASC 9.23 9.35 8.36 0.88 11,735,758 KEL 3.5 3.57 3.46 -0.01 10,846,902 TELE 8.85 8.92 8.62 0.3 10,472,569 SNGP 63.49 64.15 60.31 3.23 10,170,469

This is an intraday market update.