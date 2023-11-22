UPaisa Offers Exciting Weekly Cash-Back Prizes for 100 lucky Super Card Users

Pakistan’s leading digital financial platform, UPaisa has announced an exciting Lucky Draw Campaign set to award full cash back on Ufone 4G Super Cards to 100 UPaisa users every week from Nov. 20th to Dec 16th, 2023.

Building on the success of recent cash-back and value-added offers, the Campaign aims to elevate the UPaisa customer experience by introducing exciting rewards and further enhancing the overall value proposition.

During the campaign period, each week will be considered a separate draw period, where UPaisa users purchasing any monthly variant of the Ufone 4G Super Card will be automatically eligible for the lucky draw. Each transaction during the weekly draw period will be counted as one entry into the lucky draw, which significantly increases the chances of winning for more active users.

UPaisa will conduct a random draw to select 100 lucky winners each week. In line with UPaisa’s business ethics, the selection process will be thoroughly fair and transparent to provide all participants with an equal chance to win.

Winners may receive notifications through their registered UPaisa contact details and may be announced on social media platforms. The full prize, equivalent to the Ufone 4G Super Card amount, will then be credited to their UPaisa accounts.

The lucky draw campaign is an extension of UPaisa’s constant endeavour to enhance the user experience of its loyal customers by providing additional facilitation and greater value on its products and services. It solidifies UPaisa’s standing as a customer-centric services provider, which, apart from providing the highest quality digital and financial services nationwide, is keen to effectively meet its customers’ evolving needs and expectations.