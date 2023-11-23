3G/4G Users in Pakistan Decline By 0.01 Million in October

The number of 3G and 4G users, teledensity as well as Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration declined in October 2023 compared to September 2023, according to data issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers however increased from 189.74 million by the end of September 2023 to 189.77 million by the end of October.

The cellular teledensity has declined from 79.44 percent by the end of September to 79.32 percent by end of October. Total teledensity decreased from 80.52 percent by the end of September to 80.4 percent by end of October.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan decreased by 0.01 million from 126.93 million by the end of September to 126.92 million by the end of October.

NGMS penetration decreased from 53.14 percent by the end of September to 53.05 percent by end of October.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 3.893 million by the end of September to 3,731 million by end of October. Jazz 4G users increased from 43.162 million by the end of September to 43.172 million by end of October.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 2.378 million by the end of September to 2.320 million by end of October while the number of 4G users increased from 33.494 million by the end of September to 33.797 million by end of October.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 2.656 million by the end of September to 2.567 million by end of October while the number of 4G users of Telenor decreased from 23.320 million by the end of September to 23.240 million by end of October.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.352 million by end of October compared to 2.481 million by the end of September. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 14.044 million by the end of September to 14.228 million by end of October.