Cricket Australia Announces Prime Minister’s XI Squad to Take on Pakistan

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the 11-member squad for the upcoming four-day warm-up match against Pakistan to be held in Canberra, Australia.

Here is the Prime Minister’s XI squad:

Nathan McSweeney (c) Cameron Bancroft Cameron Green Marcus Harris Nathan Mcandrew Todd Murphy Micheal Neser Jimmy Peirson Matthew Renshaw Mark Steketee Beau Webster

Cameron Green is poised for a Test comeback opportunity, while a competitive three-way contest for Australia’s imminent Test opening position is on the horizon.

Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, and Cameron Bancroft have been selected in a formidable Prime Minister’s XI to face Pakistan in a four-day tour match in Canberra, serving as a crucial audition ahead of the upcoming Test series next month.

The Pakistan cricket team is set to play a four-day red-ball match against the Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra, taking place from December 6 to 9, 2023.

Format Fixture Date Time Venue 4-day Warm-up Match Pakistan vs. Prime Ministers XI 06 December 2023 4:30 AM Canberra

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket had already announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The squad is set to play in a three-test series, along with a 4-day warm-up match.

Pakistan Squad