Cricket Australia Announces Prime Minister’s XI Squad to Take on Pakistan

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the 11-member squad for the upcoming four-day warm-up match against Pakistan to be held in Canberra, Australia.
Here is the Prime Minister’s XI squad:
|Nathan McSweeney (c)
|Cameron Bancroft
|Cameron Green
|Marcus Harris
|Nathan Mcandrew
|Todd Murphy
|Micheal Neser
|Jimmy Peirson
|Matthew Renshaw
|Mark Steketee
|Beau Webster
Cameron Green is poised for a Test comeback opportunity, while a competitive three-way contest for Australia’s imminent Test opening position is on the horizon.
Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, and Cameron Bancroft have been selected in a formidable Prime Minister’s XI to face Pakistan in a four-day tour match in Canberra, serving as a crucial audition ahead of the upcoming Test series next month.
The Pakistan cricket team is set to play a four-day red-ball match against the Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra, taking place from December 6 to 9, 2023.
|Format
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|4-day Warm-up Match
|Pakistan vs. Prime Ministers XI
|06 December 2023
|4:30 AM
|Canberra
Earlier, Pakistan Cricket had already announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The squad is set to play in a three-test series, along with a 4-day warm-up match.
Pakistan Squad
|Shan Masood (c)
|Imam-ul-Haq
|Abdullah Shafique
|Babar Azam
|Saud Shakeel
|Sarfraz Ahmed (wk)
|Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
|Agha Ali Salman
|Faheem Ashraf
|Aamer Jamal
|Shaheen Afridi
|Khurram Shehzad
|Mir Hamza
|Hasan Ali
|Saim Ayub
|Abrar Ahmed
|Mohammad Waim Jr
|Noman Ali