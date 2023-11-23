Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Cricket Australia Announces Prime Minister's XI Squad to Take on Pakistan

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 23, 2023

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the 11-member squad for the upcoming four-day warm-up match against Pakistan to be held in Canberra, Australia.

Here is the Prime Minister’s XI squad:

Nathan McSweeney (c) Cameron Bancroft Cameron Green Marcus Harris Nathan Mcandrew Todd Murphy
Micheal Neser Jimmy Peirson Matthew Renshaw Mark Steketee Beau Webster

 

Cameron Green is poised for a Test comeback opportunity, while a competitive three-way contest for Australia’s imminent Test opening position is on the horizon.

Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, and Cameron Bancroft have been selected in a formidable Prime Minister’s XI to face Pakistan in a four-day tour match in Canberra, serving as a crucial audition ahead of the upcoming Test series next month.

The Pakistan cricket team is set to play a four-day red-ball match against the Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra, taking place from December 6 to 9, 2023.

Format Fixture Date Time Venue
4-day Warm-up Match Pakistan vs. Prime Ministers XI 06 December 2023 4:30 AM Canberra

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket had already announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. The squad is set to play in a three-test series, along with a 4-day warm-up match.

Pakistan Squad

Shan Masood (c) Imam-ul-Haq Abdullah Shafique Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Sarfraz Ahmed (wk)
Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Agha Ali Salman Faheem Ashraf Aamer Jamal Shaheen Afridi Khurram Shehzad
Mir Hamza Hasan Ali Saim Ayub Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Waim Jr Noman Ali

 

>