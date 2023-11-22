Mohammad Haris Prioritizes National T20 Over Abu Dhabi T10 League

Pakistani rising cricketer, Mohammad Haris has opted to withdraw from his Abu Dhabi T10 League contract in favor of participating in the forthcoming National T20 Cup in 2023.

The forthcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League is scheduled to take place from late November to early December. The inaugural match of the upcoming T10 League 2023 is set for November 28, with the final match slated for December 9.

The league stage of the National T20 Cup 2023 is set to kick off from November 24 to 28, with the Super 8 stage scheduled from December 1 to 10.

Mohammad Haris has opted for the National T20 Cup, which is a good sign of preferring the domestic cup.

Shoaib Malik is also rejoining domestic cricket and is set to play for the Sialkot Region in the upcoming National T20 Cup. He is striving for a return to the Pakistan national cricket team ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.