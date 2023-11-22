Pakistan-Netherlands 2024 T20I Series Gets Postponed

The T20I series between Pakistan and the Netherlands, which was previously scheduled for May 2024, is set to be postponed.

According to the reports, the Netherlands Cricket Board, recognizing the challenges posed by the conflicting timelines, has opted to postpone the T20I series against Pakistan.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has communicated that while the series has not been officially postponed, discussions are underway with the Netherlands Cricket Board to reschedule the matches. This strategic move aligns with Pakistan’s rigorous pre-World Cup agenda, emphasizing the need for a revised schedule to accommodate the series adequately. Pakistan was initially scheduled to compete with the Netherlands in a three-match T20I series.

Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await further updates as both cricket boards collaborate to navigate these scheduling intricacies and ensure a well-executed T20I series between Pakistan and the Netherlands whilst keeping the World Cup preparation on point.