KSE-100 Inches Closer to Historic 59,000 Level After Gaining Over 700 Points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rallied to a new all-time high on Thursday, surging past the previous record of 58,198.

After opening trade, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.1 percent or 640 points at 10:34 AM to a new high of 58,838. At 2:28 PM, it clocked in at 58,920, up 1.24 percent or 722 points.

It settled with a gain of 701 points closing at 58,899.

The KMI 30 index gathered 871 points settling at 100,182, while the KSE All share index surged by 398 points to close at 39,473.

This positive trajectory is influenced by the anticipation of improved economic conditions. Overall, the market experienced robust activity, with a total trading volume of 669 million shares, amounting to a value of Rs. 25.2 billion.

The highest participation was witnessed in Worldcall Telecom Limited (PSX: WTL) with over 40.2 million shares traded, followed by Telecard Limited (PSX: TELE) and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PSX: PRL). The scrips had 32.4 million shares and 32.3 million shares traded, respectively.

Top Volumes