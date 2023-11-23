NEPRA Hikes Electricity Tariff for K-Electric Consumers By Rs. 1.52 Per Unit

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 23, 2023 | 6:50 pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved an increase in the per unit cost of electricity for K-Electric consumers by Rs. 1.52 per unit.

The surcharge will be applicable from December 2023 till November next year, aimed at generating revenue to the tune of Rs. 24.5 billion from Karachi citizens.

While NEPRA has approved the tariff hike in accordance with the request of the federal government, the surcharge will be official as soon as authorities issue a formal notification after the federal cabinet okays it. Notably, K-Electric’s lifeline customers will be exempted from the increase.

>