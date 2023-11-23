NIC Faisalabad Celebrates 1st Anniversary and Graduation of Inaugural Cohort

The National Incubation Center Faisalabad (NICF), Pakistan’s pioneer Agritech incubator funded by Ignite-National Technology Fund and the Ministry of IT and Telecom, marked a significant milestone on the 22nd of November with the graduation ceremony for its 1st Cohort startups.

The event also commemorated the 1st anniversary of NIC Faisalabad, ushering in an evening of inspiration, reflection, and celebration.

The ceremony, attended by founders, ecosystem enablers, and distinguished guests, symbolized the culmination of NICF’s inaugural year. The agenda included motivational addresses, the distribution of awards, and a celebration of the innovative endeavors undertaken by the startups.

Zeeshan Shahid, Project Director at NIC Faisalabad, welcomed the startups with words of encouragement, emphasizing the profound significance of the occasion and the collective achievements over the past year.

Bilal Abbasi, General Manager at Ignite – National Technology Fund, delivered a keynote address, drawing from his experience to share insights aimed at inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Murtaza Zaidi, Managing Partner at NIC Faisalabad, provided inspiration and encouragement to the graduating startups. In his address, he motivated founders to embrace the new phase in their entrepreneurial journey, highlighting the importance of resilience and unwavering determination.

Sayyed Ahmad Masud, Managing Partner at NICF, emphasized the need for an environment that values and nurtures entrepreneurship. He underscored the perpetual requirement for constant innovation as a guiding principle for success in the ever-evolving business landscape.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman, CEO, and MD at FFC, and the distinguished guest of honor, concluded the ceremony with sincere appreciation for the remarkable startups. His words ignited a collective sense of inspiration, setting the tone for the journey ahead.

The event ended with hearty congratulations extended to the graduating startups, symbolizing optimism for the future. NICF reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its mission, shaping the entrepreneurship landscape, and fostering innovation and positive change in the years to come.