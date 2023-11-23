Private Universities Announce Scholarships For Daanish School Students

Following the directive of Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman, various private universities in the province have announced scholarships and allocated seats to the students of Daanish schools.

Private sector universities, including Gujranwala Institute of Future Technologies, Qarshi University, The Green International University, University of Faisalabad, and Superior University, have waived tuition fees and allocated seats for the students of Daanish schools.

Earlier, Governor Punjab, who also serves as the chancellor of varsities in the province, had directed to take steps to facilitate Daanish school students.

Talking about the initiative, the Governor stated that it would help the bright students of these schools to pursue higher education and achieve their dreams.

Balighur Rehman further stated that after graduating from universities, these students would not just change the lives of their families but also contribute towards the progress and development of the entire nation.

The governor emphasized on providing education to all the children, adding that they shouldn’t be deprived of higher education due to poverty and lack of resources.

Earlier this year, Daanish schools’ students performed exceptionally well in the Lahore board exam. According to details, 75 percent of students of 14 Daanish Schools affiliated with the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore secured A+ grades while 17 percent got A grades.