Shift in Alliances? Pakistan Officially Applies to Become a Part of BRICS

Pakistan has officially submitted its application for membership in the BRICS group, as confirmed by the Foreign Office (FO).

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the FO Spokesperson, announced this development during her weekly press briefing. She highlighted that Pakistan’s decision was influenced by recent BRICS-related activities in Johannesburg and emphasized Pakistan’s strong relationships with most BRICS members and the newly invited countries.

ALSO READ Pakistan to Start Direct Flights to Russia

Pakistan, known for its commitment to multilateralism and its role in global peace and development, is a member of several international organizations.

The country’s Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, in an interview with TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency, revealed that Pakistan aims to join BRICS under Russia’s presidency in 2024. He expressed hope for Russia’s support during the membership process and mentioned Pakistan’s efforts to gain backing from other member countries, particularly the Russian Federation.

ALSO READ Pakistan Can Become Digital Corridor of Connectivity for China and Russia

In August, BRICS, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, decided to expand its membership by inviting six additional countries: Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. At that time, Baloch stated that Pakistan had not made any formal request to join the group.

This move by Pakistan to join BRICS comes after the country secured oil agreements and planned to restart direct flights to Russia, indicating a strategic shift in its international alliances and economic partnerships.