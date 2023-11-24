Faysal Bank Declared Best Emerging Bank at Pakistan Banking Awards

Faysal Bank, the leading Islamic Bank in the country, was declared the Best Emerging Bank at the Pakistan Banking Awards. The award was conferred in recognition of the Bank’s leadership in terms of innovation, widest Islamic product range, and its historical conversion from a conventional to an Islamic Bank coupled with spectacular growth.

The President & CEO, Mr. Yousaf Hussain said that this was possible due to the vision & support of the Bank’s Board, the commitment of the Bank’s leadership team, the determination of its employees, and the trust of our customers, as their top choice bank.

Chairman of the Board, Mian Muhammad Younis said that the Bank will continue with its solid growth plans and remains committed to playing a meaningful role in the economic growth of Pakistan.