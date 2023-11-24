Rahul Dravid Steps Down as India’s Head Coach After Agonizing World Cup Loss

Former Indian batter Rahul Dravid’s contract as head coach of the Indian cricket team expired following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and he has chosen not to renew it.

The report suggests that VVS Laxman, a close friend of his, might succeed Dravid. Laxman has been appointed interim head coach for the Indian team competing in a five-match T20I series against Australia.

According to reports quoting a reliable source within the BCCI, “Laxman has expressed his keenness for the job. During the World Cup, Laxman traveled to Ahmedabad to meet the BCCI’s top bosses in this regard.”

The source added, “He’s likely to sign a long-term contract as Team India coach, and will certainly travel with the team in that capacity for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will be his first as the full-time India head coach.”

Dravid has conveyed to the BCCI that he is not inclined to remain a full-time coach. Having traveled with the Indian team for nearly two decades as a player, he has recently experienced a similar demanding schedule in the past couple of years, a commitment he prefers not to endure.

India’s World Cup final defeat against Australia marked the conclusion of an era, signaling the end of Rahul Dravid’s coaching tenure for the national side.

Dravid took on the role of head coach in November 2021, and in his brief two-year term, India reached the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final, losing to eventual champions England. Additionally, they reached the finals of the World Test Championship and the 2023 World Cup, facing defeats in both instances against Australia.

Dravid held a two-year coaching contract, which has now expired with the conclusion of the mega event. Despite the achievements and challenges, Dravid has made it clear that he has no intention of extending his coaching contract, and he has already communicated this decision to the Board of Cricket for Control in India (BCCI).