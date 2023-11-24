Umar Gul Talks About Naseem Shah’s Absence on Tour to Australia

Pakistan’s bowling coach Umar Gul has hoped for Naseem Shah’s quick recovery while he stated that the young pacer will be missed by the team during Australia tour.

In a recent press conference, newly appointed Pakistan bowling coach, Umar Gul, expressed the team’s regret over the absence of prime pacer Naseem Shah during their upcoming crucial Test series in Australia. Umar Gul, who referred to Naseem Shah as both his student and younger brother, emphasized the significant void the young talent’s injury leaves in the squad.

Despite the setback, he conveyed optimism regarding Naseem Shah’s swift recovery and eagerly anticipated his return to the field. Naseem Shah, renowned for his prowess with the ball, had also been ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 due to the same injury.

Umar Gul’s heartfelt sentiments echo the team’s sentiment, emphasizing the collective desire to see Naseem Shah back in action soon. As Pakistan prepares for their challenging tour down under, the absence of their prime pacers, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, adds an element of challenge to the difficult task of outclassing Australia in Australia.