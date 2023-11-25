Golootlo Launches a New Discount Vertical: Web Coupons to Combat Inflation

Golootlo, a trailblazer in delivering value-centric services, has done it again. The brand has introduced another discount vertical on their platform known as the ‘Web coupon’. This goes to show their sincerity towards their mission of making life accessible and economical for the masses across all platforms.

Recognizing the economic challenges faced by individuals and families, Golootlo’s new vertical is designed to empower users with substantial savings, by making online purchases more affordable on varied e-commerce platforms, nationwide. The brands they have onboard span from eatery, lifestyle, medical, travelling, and recreation. PIA, AirSial, Elo, WB by Hemani, Askari General Insurance Co., Mothercare, Trade Foresight, to name the few.

Accessible through a user-friendly interface, Web Coupons cater to the diverse preferences of Golootlo members. How it works? Well, users need to be subscribed to Golootlo Gold, (which costs as low as Rs.60 per week). On the Golootlo App, they need to go to the Web coupons banner, choose the brand they want to shop from, copy the exclusive coupon code and apply it to the checkout of their chosen e-commerce website. And just like that, they will be availing attractive and exclusive discounts, in just a few taps.

“Golootlo has always been committed to enhancing the consumer experience and providing value in everyday life. With the introduction of Web Coupons, we aim to ease the financial burden on our users by offering them exclusive savings on their online purchases,” said Sameed Shafi, Head of Digital at Golootlo.

Golootlo aims to empower every Pakistani to spend smartly, committed to introducing innovative discounted solutions at every interaction (in stores, delivery, and now with Web Coupons). If you share their vision and want to enjoy discounts of up to 60% on 30,000 brands across Pakistan, visit their website or download the app from the App Store or Play Store.