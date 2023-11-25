Hardik Pandya Set To Leave Gujrat Titans and Return to Mumbai Indians

In the absence of any unforeseen developments, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is poised to make a homecoming to the Mumbai Indians, the franchise where his IPL journey began in 2015, leaving behind the Gujarat Titans.

According to the reports, a BCCI official disclosed that negotiations between Pandya and the Mumbai Indians (MI) management have been underway since the previous IPL season. Currently, both teams are collaborating on finalizing the transfer details, and once these are settled, the trade will be officially announced.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah’s Next PSL Team Almost Finalized

The BCCI source said, “Hardik has been in talks with the Mumbai Indians since the last IPL got over. Hardik and MI reached the decision a couple of months before the World Cup.”

The source added, “The Titans management and Hardik have had growing differences. It’s up to the two franchises to firm up the modalities and formalize the deal. An announcement will be made only after that.”

Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in four out of five IPL title victories for the Mumbai Indians. However, before the 2022 season, the all-rounder was released in the expansion draft and subsequently became the captain of the Gujrat Titans, one of the two new franchises along with the Lucknow Super Giants.

ALSO READ Haseebullah Keen to Give a Head-Turning Performance in National T20

This decision proved to be a wise one, as the Titans emerged victorious in IPL 2022, and Pandya had an outstanding season. The team’s success continued into the following season, with Gujarat reaching the IPL 2023 final but unfortunately losing to the Chennai Super Kings.