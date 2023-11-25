Mobilink Bank Secures Best Bank for Inclusion Award at PBA 2023

Mobilink Bank has won the prestigious title of Best Bank for Inclusion at the Pakistan Banking Awards (PBA) 2023, held at Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi, on Friday, November 24.

The accolade highlights the Bank’s outstanding contributions in promoting inclusive financial practices, championing accessibility to banking services and demonstrating a commitment to serving a diverse clientele.

Committed to fostering financial inclusion, supporting SMEs and leveraging digital advancements to cater to the evolving banking needs of underbanked communities, this award is a testament to the Bank’s dedication to ensuring greater financial inclusivity and empowerment, particularly for women.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries. As part of its digital operator strategy, VEON is transforming people’s lives by creating opportunities for increased digital inclusion and by driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population.

Commenting on the achievement, Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO Mobilink Bank, said: “The Best Bank for Inclusion Award highlights Mobilink Bank’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Dedicated to innovative solutions, we at Mobilink Bank challenge industry norms, delivering premium digital and financial services. This recognition strengthens our resolve to empower customers through tailored financial experiences. Continuing our journey, we remain steadfast in revolutionizing the financial landscape by prioritizing innovation and customer-centric approaches.”

Also sharing his thoughts, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mobilink Bank, said:

“Securing PBA’s Best Bank for Inclusion Award highlights Mobilink Bank’s success in digital banking, women empowerment and inclusivity. Our resilient and forward-thinking strategy enables us not only to meet but surpass the evolving financial needs of our valued customers. This recognition strengthens our commitment to excellence, driving financial inclusion through innovative digital and banking solutions.”

Aamir Ibrahim, Chairman Mobilink Bank, stated: “This prestigious recognition reflects the visionary leadership, the commitment of our teams and the unwavering trust bestowed by our valued customers. We are resolute in our mission to ensure financial services reach the most underserved communities, with a focus on empowering women. Through these efforts, our goal is to contribute towards fostering a more equitable society and sustainable economic growth.”

Mobilink Bank, boasting a user base exceeding 45 million and over 16 million monthly active mobile wallets, is making significant strides in financial inclusion. With a robust network of 220,000+ branchless banking agents, the Bank is committed to revolutionizing financial accessibility by fostering economic development, promoting digital literacy and enhancing community financial well-being. This commitment to inclusivity is demonstrated through its flagship initiative, the Women Inspirational Network (WIN) Program and Dost App.

By addressing the gaps in financial inclusion, Mobilink Bank catalyzes positive change and fosters economic inclusion on a broader scale, reaching even the most challenging-to-access communities.