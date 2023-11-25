South Africa’s Rassie Van der Dussen Signs Up for PSL 9 Draft

South African batter Rassie Van der Dussen has signed up for the draft of the PSL 9.

In an exciting development for cricket enthusiasts, South African batting sensation Rassie Van der Dussen has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season. The dynamic yet dependable batter, who previously showcased his skills with Islamabad United, is poised to be a sought-after prospect in the PSL 9 draft.

Van der Dussen’s inclusion in the draft has sparked anticipation and speculation among fans and franchises alike, as teams gear up to make strategic selections for the upcoming edition of the league. Known for his explosive batting style and knack for anchoring innings, Van der Dussen’s presence promises to add flair and depth to any squad fortunate enough to secure his services.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the PSL 9 draft, the announcement of Rassie Van der Dussen’s participation has undoubtedly added an extra layer of excitement, setting the stage for what promises to be a thrilling season of T20 cricket in Pakistan.