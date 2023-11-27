Chairman BISE Larkana Fired for Harassing a Female Teacher

The Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh has taken disciplinary action against the Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana.

In response to a case of harassment, the Chairman, Nasim Ahmed Memon, has been removed from his position and fined Rs 300,000.

The investigation revealed that Chairman Memon had subjected a school teacher to harassment, intimidation, and mental distress during his previous role as Principal of Public School Hyderabad. The victim filed a complaint in 2017 through advocate Sajjad Ahmed Chandio.

According to the ombudsman’s order, evidence presented during the hearing indicated that Memon had sent text and video messages to the victim outside working hours and attempted to interfere in her personal life.

The order emphasized that Memon did not contest the allegations brought forward by the victim during the hearings.

Consequently, the ombudsman determined that Memon had committed harassment, leading to his immediate removal from the position of Chairman of BISE Larkana.

Additionally, a fine of Rs 300,000 was imposed, with the provincial government instructed to pay the amount to the victim from the service benefits of the accused.

The government has been given a 30-day deadline to make the payment through the office of the ombudsman.

Via: Nation