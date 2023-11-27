CM Punjab Orders to Issue Driving Licenses on Time

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has directed the officials to accelerate the issuance of driving licenses. He gave the instructions during a late-night visit to the police service centers of Liberty and Garden Town.

During his visit, the caretaker CM inspected the driving license issuance process. He was also accompanied by Inspector General (IG) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

Mohsin Naqvi discovered that citizens were facing problems at the Police Service Center in Garden Town due to the malfunctioning of the Token Machine’s Internet access.

The caretaker CM also interacted with citizens at the service centers, who complained about delays in getting their driving licenses. The officials were ordered to fix all the issues and expedite the process of driving license issuance.

Naqvi further directed to immediately fix the internet for the token machine at Garden Town Service Center, adding that there shouldn’t be any delay in issuing driving licenses.

Following the strict directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC), a large number of citizens have rushed to obtain their driving licenses. Earlier, the City Traffic Police Lahore announced that cases will not be registered against holders of expired and foreign driving licenses.