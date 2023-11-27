Father Beaten to Death in Lahore Over Son’s Fight in Cricket Match

45-year-old Nasir Butt was beaten to death by unidentified individuals in Lahore’s Gujjar Pura neighborhood after his son fought with other children during a cricket match. The individuals entered Butt’s house with cricket bats and tortured his son before making him a victim.

Butt’s body was shifted to a morgue by the police authorities and an investigation began to solve the murder case. According to police, raids are being conducted to catch the culprits in quick time.

Earlier this year in May, two people were killed while others sustained injuries when members of two families shot each other over a children’s fight in Manghophir, Karachi. A small fight turned into a bloodthirsty event when two neighbors decided to exchange fire over a kids-induced fight. SSP (Senior Superintendent Police) West, Faisal Bashir Memon, said that the Brohi family opened fire at their neighbors over a conflict of the children.

Cricket is a sport liked by the majority of Pakistanis. The emotions run high when the national side takes the field against any opposition, but events such as these where people are killed over small disputes on a cricket field are uncalled for.