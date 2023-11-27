Medical Student Gets Killed by Underage Driver’s Uncle in Lahore

In another case involving an underage driver, a female medical student tragically lost her life after the uncle of the underage driver opened fire on the victim’s family.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the underage driver identified as Abdur Rehman rammed his car into another vehicle carrying the victim’s family while he was overspeeding.

It led to a dispute between them and Rehman called his uncle, who opened fire and shot the medical student dead. As per reports, the victim and her family recently returned from Saudi Arabia and the student was going to resume her education.

The tragic incident happened in the Chung Town housing society. According to the FIR, the accused was over-speeding, and drifting when he lost control and hit the victim’s car.

After arriving at the spot, the underage driver’s uncle and other suspects opened fire, and amidst the chaos, one of the bullets tragically struck the girl.

The girl lost her life at the hospital and two of the suspects have been taken into police’s custody. However, three others are still at large. Police have also recovered a weapon from their possession.

The victim’s family has written a letter to caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, seeking protection from the “influential” people, who are pressuring them for reconciliation.

لاہور: چوہنگ کی ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹی میں میڈیکل کی طالبہ قتل#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/H4wTBEjVQL — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 26, 2023

It is the second incident in recent weeks, where innocent lives have been lost, involving an underage driver. Previously, another underage driver killed six members of a family in a posh area of Lahore.

Following the incident, authorities have initiated a crackdown against unlicensed motorists, registering thousands of cases against them.