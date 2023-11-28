Butt Karahi Owner Arrested in Lahore During Ongoing Crackdown

The owner of Lahore’s famous Butt Karahi Tikka has reportedly been taken into police custody after he was caught stealing electricity.

According to details, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) conducted an operation against power theft at Lakshmi Chowk. During the operation, LESCO’s inspection team caught Butt Karahi’s owner and took immediate action against him.

A spokesperson for the company informed the media that the accused was arrested for stealing electricity by hooking wires to LESCO’s transmission line. He added that the accused was operating three air-conditioners (ACs) as well as supplying power to seven other flats through the illegal connection.

The authorities have registered a case against Butt Karahi’s owner, charging him with 15,524 units in the form of a detection bill.

During the crackdown against electricity thieves, various influential people have been caught stealing power. Former MPA of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Mumtaz Ali Chang was caught stealing electricity for his farmhouse with 15 air-conditioners.

According to official statistics, authorities have recovered Rs. 34 billion and arrested 125,142 individuals from September 7 to October 31. Furthermore, Rs. 36,547 million has been recovered while 14,769 power thieves have been apprehended from November 1 to November 19.

Additionally, losses due to power theft decreased by Rs. 12 billion from September to October.

