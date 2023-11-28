FBR Shares Plan With IMF to Register 1 Million Non-Filers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and a technical team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday started meetings on reforms, restructuring of tax machinery, and measures to broaden the tax base.

A meeting was held between the IMF technical team and FBR Chairman and FBR Members at the FBR Headquarters on Monday. The FBR has also shared the plan with the technical team of the IMF to register one million non-filers.

Tax authorities have been informed about the tax reform measures including the separation of tax policy from the FBR and other reform initiatives for expanding the tax net.

Sources told Propakistani the tax department has identified new taxpayers through the available data including mobile phones/CNICs. The department will now approach registered associations like tax bar associations for registration of non-filers, who are bar members.

Sources said that FBR is planning to double tax return filers, by the end of June 2024, which presently stands at 3.2 million.